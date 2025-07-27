RSS Chief Advocates for Strong and Wealthy Bharat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for India, or Bharat, to become a strong and economically wealthy nation. He spoke at a national education conference about the importance of preserving Bharat's identity and stressed the role of education in fostering self-reliance and altruism.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the necessity for India, also referred to as Bharat, to emerge as both a formidable and economically prosperous entity on the global stage. Addressing the national education conference 'Gyan Sabha', organized by RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Bhagwat highlighted the world's understanding of power, urging India to shed its identity as the 'golden bird' and aspire to be 'a lion'.
During his speech, Bhagwat emphasized the importance of maintaining Bharat's identity without translation. 'Bharat is Bharat,' he declared, insisting on the unaltered acknowledgment of the nation's unique identity to ensure respect and security on the international front. He addressed a gathering that included Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, academicians, and Vice Chancellors of various universities.
Furthermore, the RSS chief asserted that education should empower individuals to be self-reliant and altruistic, rather than selfish. He cautioned against defining education solely as formal schooling, instead urging society to foster an environment where the next generation can thrive responsibly.
