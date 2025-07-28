Left Menu

Chaos at Avsaaneshwar: Tragic Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at the Avsaaneshwar temple in Haidergarh claimed two lives and injured 32 after monkeys broke an electric wire, causing panic among devotees gathered for a ritual. This follows a similar incident in Haridwar. An investigation is underway to determine the causes of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 28-07-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 08:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Avsaaneshwar temple in Haidergarh led to the deaths of two devotees and left 32 injured. The chaos ensued after a live electric wire, dislodged by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed, sparking panic during the holy month of Shravan.

The incident occurred as worshippers gathered for the 'jalabhishek' ritual. The current from the wire spread through the sheds, urging a frantic rush to safety, resulting in a stampede. Emergency services rushed the injured to Trivediganj CHC, with some critically wounded individuals referred to higher medical facilities for urgent care.

Adding to the tension was a similar tragedy a day earlier in Haridwar, where eight lives were lost during a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple. Following this incident, officials have mobilized to investigate the cause, while maintaining order and ensuring safety at the temple site.

