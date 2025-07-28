A Sacred Journey: Budha Amarnath Yatra Commences Amid Tight Security
The Budha Amarnath pilgrimage began with a convoy of pilgrims leaving Jammu, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The 12-day journey concludes at the Budha Amarnath temple in Poonch. Authorities have ensured robust security and hospitality as devotees participate in this significant spiritual journey.
The annual Budha Amarnath pilgrimage kicked off in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha leading the way as he flagged off the first batch of over 1,000 pilgrims from Jammu city. The event commenced under stringent security measures, underscoring the region's commitment to a peaceful and fulfilling spiritual journey.
Inaugurating the 12-day pilgrimage amid traditional prayers and chants, Sinha emphasized the Jammu and Kashmir administration's thorough preparation for the yatra, which was initiated by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in 2005. The pilgrimage, concluding on August 7, is expected to draw a large number of devotees eager to pay homage to Lord Shiva at the historic temple in Poonch.
Authorities have heightened security across border districts, including Jammu, Poonch, and Rajouri, conducting extensive operations to ensure an incident-free pilgrimage. CCTV surveillance and comprehensive arrangements have been set up to provide a secure environment for pilgrims as the holy journey progresses to the Budha Amarnath Ji Mela festival.
