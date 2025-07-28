Left Menu

President Murmu to Illuminate Convocations in Dhanbad and Deoghar

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Dhanbad and Deoghar, attending convocation ceremonies at IIT-ISM and AIIMS. Security measures include a no-fly zone in Dhanbad. The visit highlights important educational milestones, with significant state and national leaders also participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled for a two-day visit to Jharkhand, where she will grace the 45th annual convocation at IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) in Dhanbad on August 1. The prestigious institution, which was conferred IIT status in 2016, is celebrating its 99th year.

Alongside the IIT-ISM ceremony, President Murmu will also attend the inaugural convocation of AIIMS Deoghar, reflecting her focus on academic excellence. To ensure safety and security, Dhanbad's airspace will be restricted, prohibiting drones, hot-air balloons, and paragliding during her stay.

This visit marks an important occasion since former President Pranab Mukherjee's attendance at ISM's convocation in 2014. Local authorities have enacted strict measures, including canceling leaves of senior officials, to ensure a smooth and secure event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

