President Murmu to Illuminate Convocations in Dhanbad and Deoghar

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled for a two-day visit to Jharkhand, where she will grace the 45th annual convocation at IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) in Dhanbad on August 1. The prestigious institution, which was conferred IIT status in 2016, is celebrating its 99th year.

Alongside the IIT-ISM ceremony, President Murmu will also attend the inaugural convocation of AIIMS Deoghar, reflecting her focus on academic excellence. To ensure safety and security, Dhanbad's airspace will be restricted, prohibiting drones, hot-air balloons, and paragliding during her stay.

This visit marks an important occasion since former President Pranab Mukherjee's attendance at ISM's convocation in 2014. Local authorities have enacted strict measures, including canceling leaves of senior officials, to ensure a smooth and secure event.

(With inputs from agencies.)