Durga Puja Funds Surge Sparks Political Drama in West Bengal

In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an increase in the Durga Puja grant to Rs 1.10 lakh for 40,000 committees. Coupled with tax waivers and an 80 percent electricity concession, the financial boost was met with mixed reactions from the public and political sectors.

Addressing an audience at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee highlighted the cultural significance of Durga Puja, citing its recognition as a UNESCO intangible heritage. Besides the increased financial aid, Banerjee announced additional measures including tax exemptions and safety guidelines to ease organizational efforts.

The opposition criticized the move as a political tactic, while Banerjee countered that the initiatives echo the state's inclusive cultural ethos. Her focus remains on offering support amid rising costs, urging safety measures, and extending solidarity to returnee migrant workers.