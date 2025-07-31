An unprecedented deluge has wreaked havoc in Beijing and its neighboring provinces, leading to tragic outcomes. Among the 70 fatalities were 31 seniors at Taishitun Town Elderly Care Centre, starkly illustrating the inadequacies in the region's emergency response plans.

On Monday, heavy rains inundated the area, reaching depths of two meters in some spots. This unexpected calamity caught many residents off-guard—especially vulnerable populations, including those with disabilities. In the wake of the tragedy, Miyun Party secretary Yu Weiguo publicly acknowledged the shortcomings in preparation, calling it a 'bitter lesson.'

Meanwhile, 48 people at the nursing home were rescued in dramatic efforts captured by state media. However, as authorities continue damage assessments, the incident has highlighted the tight control over information dissemination under Xi Jinping's administration, raising further questions about transparency and public safety.

