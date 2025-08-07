Tragedy Strikes Kubereshwar Dham: Stampede Claims Seven Lives

A tragic series of events unfolded at Kubereshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh this week, resulting in the death toll rising to seven. Officials indicate that the deceased were participants of a religious gathering when the incident occurred.

According to Devendra Ogare, a public relations officer, Anil from Delhi and Upendra Gupta from Uttar Pradesh succumbed on Thursday. Both were attending the rudraksha distribution and Kanwar Yatra when they suffered fatal heart attacks, as reported by the doctors.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission, led by acting chairperson Rajiv Tandon, has requested a report detailing the crowd management and medical responses at the event. Fatalities included Jaswanti Ben from Gujarat and Sangeeta Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, with three more reported deaths linked to health complications during Kanwar Yatra, highlighting the need for thorough safety assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)