Tragedy Strikes Kubereshwar Dham: Stampede Claims Seven Lives
A tragic incident at Kubereshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh resulted in seven deaths after a stampede during a religious event. Officials report heart attacks as the cause of death for participants Anil and Upendra Gupta. The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has called for an investigation into the event's safety measures.
- Country:
- India
A tragic series of events unfolded at Kubereshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh this week, resulting in the death toll rising to seven. Officials indicate that the deceased were participants of a religious gathering when the incident occurred.
According to Devendra Ogare, a public relations officer, Anil from Delhi and Upendra Gupta from Uttar Pradesh succumbed on Thursday. Both were attending the rudraksha distribution and Kanwar Yatra when they suffered fatal heart attacks, as reported by the doctors.
The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission, led by acting chairperson Rajiv Tandon, has requested a report detailing the crowd management and medical responses at the event. Fatalities included Jaswanti Ben from Gujarat and Sangeeta Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, with three more reported deaths linked to health complications during Kanwar Yatra, highlighting the need for thorough safety assessments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assault at Kalyan Clinic Sparks Outrage and Investigations
Bomb Threats Disrupt Schools: Investigations Continue
Controversy Arises Over Jeju Air Crash Investigation Findings
Major Investigation: Special Team to Probe Disturbing Claims of Missing Women in Dharmasthala
Myntra Under Investigation: Alleged FDI Policy Breach