Reviving Tradition: Arunachal Pradesh Launches Handloom and Handicrafts Policy 2025

Arunachal Pradesh recently unveiled its Handloom and Handicrafts Policy 2025 at a ceremony in Tezu, Lohit district. This initiative was launched during the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations, underscoring its significance for both cultural preservation and economic advancement.

The policy seeks to address the persistent challenges faced by artisans and weavers by introducing key elements such as a comprehensive database, raw material banks, improved credit access, and digital initiatives. It also promotes research, development, and the protection of indigenous designs.

Minister Nyato Dukam highlighted the vital role of handloom in preserving the identities of the state's 26 tribes. MLA Mohesh Chai commemorated the legacy of National Handloom Day, which traces back to the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, while announcing new infrastructure to support the industry. Artisans showcased their products, celebrating the vibrant craftsmanship of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)