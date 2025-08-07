Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Arunachal Pradesh Launches Handloom and Handicrafts Policy 2025

Arunachal Pradesh launched its Handloom and Handicrafts Policy 2025, aiming to tackle longstanding challenges in the sector. Unveiled during the 11th National Handloom Day, the policy includes initiatives like weavers' databases, e-commerce promotion, and legal protection of indigenous designs to boost cultural and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:41 IST
Reviving Tradition: Arunachal Pradesh Launches Handloom and Handicrafts Policy 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh recently unveiled its Handloom and Handicrafts Policy 2025 at a ceremony in Tezu, Lohit district. This initiative was launched during the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations, underscoring its significance for both cultural preservation and economic advancement.

The policy seeks to address the persistent challenges faced by artisans and weavers by introducing key elements such as a comprehensive database, raw material banks, improved credit access, and digital initiatives. It also promotes research, development, and the protection of indigenous designs.

Minister Nyato Dukam highlighted the vital role of handloom in preserving the identities of the state's 26 tribes. MLA Mohesh Chai commemorated the legacy of National Handloom Day, which traces back to the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, while announcing new infrastructure to support the industry. Artisans showcased their products, celebrating the vibrant craftsmanship of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025