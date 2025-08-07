Left Menu

Top Entertainment News: From Coppola's Health Update to Disney's Streaming Surge

Francis Ford Coppola is recovering well after a cardiac procedure. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars top MTV Video Music Awards nominations. Disney strikes a deal with the NFL and surpasses earnings forecasts. A new Beijing store showcases over 100 robots. Latin jazz icon Eddie Palmieri has passed away at 88.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:30 IST
Top Entertainment News: From Coppola's Health Update to Disney's Streaming Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Francis Ford Coppola, famed for films like 'The Godfather', is recuperating positively after a non-emergency cardiac procedure in Rome. This news comes amid reports of his hospitalization, confirmed by both Coppola and his U.S. representative.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have emerged as frontrunners with the most nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards, propelling their collaborations like 'Die with a Smile' into the spotlight. Both artists are contending for several top categories.

Disney's ESPN reaches a milestone agreement with the NFL to acquire NFL media assets, which will enhance ESPN's upcoming streaming service. Additionally, Disney surpasses its earnings estimates, largely driven by streaming gains, signalling a strong future focus on digital content delivery.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025