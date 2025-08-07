Top Entertainment News: From Coppola's Health Update to Disney's Streaming Surge

Francis Ford Coppola, famed for films like 'The Godfather', is recuperating positively after a non-emergency cardiac procedure in Rome. This news comes amid reports of his hospitalization, confirmed by both Coppola and his U.S. representative.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have emerged as frontrunners with the most nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards, propelling their collaborations like 'Die with a Smile' into the spotlight. Both artists are contending for several top categories.

Disney's ESPN reaches a milestone agreement with the NFL to acquire NFL media assets, which will enhance ESPN's upcoming streaming service. Additionally, Disney surpasses its earnings estimates, largely driven by streaming gains, signalling a strong future focus on digital content delivery.