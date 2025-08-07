Bombay High Court Questions NOC Requirement for Yogi Adityanath Biopic

The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) insistence on obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for clearing 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi,' a film about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale highlighted how the CBFC rejected the film's certification, citing absence of an NOC from the Chief Minister's Officer, among other reasons. The makers' legal representatives argued for clearer guidelines on objectionable content.

The court advised filmmakers to approach the CBFC's review committee, which is expected to provide detailed reasons for their decision by August 14. The film, based on the book 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister,' cannot be publicly screened without certification.

(With inputs from agencies.)