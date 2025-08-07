Tragic Temple Blaze Claims Life in Punjab

A tragic incident at a temple in Punjab's Barnala district has claimed the life of one individual, police confirmed on Thursday. The fire occurred on Tuesday evening during the preparation of 'langar', a community meal.

The fire was triggered by a diesel spill that occurred while a cook was pouring fuel into a stove. As a result, flames quickly engulfed the cooking hall, injuring 15 people.

Six of the injured sustained severe burns, ranging from 70 to 80 percent, and were promptly admitted to Faridkot Medical College and Hospital. Among them was Ram Jatan, a resident of Barnala district, who succumbed to his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)