Left Menu

Tragic Temple Blaze Claims Life in Punjab

A fire at a temple cooking hall in Punjab's Barnala district left one dead and 15 injured. The blaze ignited while 'langar' was being prepared, with flames spreading due to a diesel spill. Six individuals suffered severe burns and were hospitalized in Faridkot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:23 IST
Tragic Temple Blaze Claims Life in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident at a temple in Punjab's Barnala district has claimed the life of one individual, police confirmed on Thursday. The fire occurred on Tuesday evening during the preparation of 'langar', a community meal.

The fire was triggered by a diesel spill that occurred while a cook was pouring fuel into a stove. As a result, flames quickly engulfed the cooking hall, injuring 15 people.

Six of the injured sustained severe burns, ranging from 70 to 80 percent, and were promptly admitted to Faridkot Medical College and Hospital. Among them was Ram Jatan, a resident of Barnala district, who succumbed to his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025