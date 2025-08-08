Mantra Best Friends Festival: Turning Friends into Neighbours
Mantra Properties launches the Mantra Best Friends Festival, a unique referral program encouraging residents to invite friends to become neighbors. The initiative promotes community living by offering referral rewards and exclusive benefits for new buyers. The program aims to transform homes into shared spaces for friends and family.
- Country:
- India
Mantra Properties has unveiled an innovative approach to community living with the launch of the Mantra Best Friends Festival, a referral initiative designed to bring friends closer by turning them into neighbors. The program allows current Mantra homeowners to refer their friends to any Mantra project in Pune, providing both parties with enticing rewards.
Participants in the Mantra Best Friends Festival stand to benefit from referral incentives and special purchase advantages, fostering a close-knit neighborhood ethos. The program emphasizes the essence of community, where friends seamlessly transition into family within the home space.
The festival, articulated by Rohit Gupta, CEO of Mantra, emphasizes the transformative power of shared living, advocating that homes are defined by the people who inhabit them. By joining the program, homeowners and prospective buyers are not only investing in property but also in lasting relationships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shree Swaminarayan Temple Vandalized in Racial Attack: A Community in Shock
Incessant Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir: Homes Damaged, Roads Blocked
Community Power Drives Metro Feeder Bus 314A/1 Success
Dharavi Redevelopment Project: A Community's Call to Action
Dogra Community Demands English for Jammu and Kashmir Exams