Mantra Best Friends Festival: Turning Friends into Neighbours

Mantra Properties has unveiled an innovative approach to community living with the launch of the Mantra Best Friends Festival, a referral initiative designed to bring friends closer by turning them into neighbors. The program allows current Mantra homeowners to refer their friends to any Mantra project in Pune, providing both parties with enticing rewards.

Participants in the Mantra Best Friends Festival stand to benefit from referral incentives and special purchase advantages, fostering a close-knit neighborhood ethos. The program emphasizes the essence of community, where friends seamlessly transition into family within the home space.

The festival, articulated by Rohit Gupta, CEO of Mantra, emphasizes the transformative power of shared living, advocating that homes are defined by the people who inhabit them. By joining the program, homeowners and prospective buyers are not only investing in property but also in lasting relationships.

