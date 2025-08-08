Virat Kohli and the Shift in Celebrity Style: Embracing the Grey

In a noteworthy shift in celebrity style, cricket icon Virat Kohli has been seen embracing his naturally greying hair, akin to a growing trend among public figures. Joining the likes of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, Kohli recently unveiled a salt-and-pepper beard in a new photo on Instagram, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

The backdrop of the photo suggests Kohli is resuming practice ahead of India's tour of Australia, where he is set to participate in a series of ODI and T20I matches starting October 19. Kohli's decision to embrace his grey hair has received both praise for its authenticity and concern from fans worried about signs of aging.

Despite the discussions regarding his appearance, Kohli's focus remains on cricket. Having retired from Tests earlier this year, he amassed impressive statistics with 9,230 runs in 123 matches. His ODI performance remains formidable, and fans eagerly anticipate his return to form in the upcoming series against Australia, where he aims to achieve significant career milestones.