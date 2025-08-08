US Engages in Global Plastic Pollution Treaty Talks

The United States has joined international efforts to develop a treaty addressing plastic pollution, despite having stepped back from other global environmental commitments in recent years under President Trump. The Geneva-based discussions seek ways to curtail the plastic pollution crisis that plagues the planet.

This 10-day conference involves over 3,700 participants from 184 countries, including more than 600 organizations. The United States, through its State Department, insists on protecting its economic interests while promoting practical solutions such as improved waste collection, product design enhancements, and recycling initiatives.

Despite this, the US remains steadfast in its opposition to production caps on plastics, aligning with oil and gas powerhouses and the plastics industry. Critics argue this stance weakens the potential for a robust agreement that meaningfully mitigates global plastic waste.

