A Sacred Bond: Delhi’s CM Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Sanitation Heroes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with sanitation workers, urging them to pledge commitment to a cleaner city. The event at Mukhya Mantri Jansewa Sadan highlighted Gupta's appreciation for their efforts in maintaining the capital. Gupta vowed to protect their dignity and continue enhancing Delhi’s sanitation standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:26 IST
In a heartfelt gesture, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta turned Raksha Bandhan into a celebration of sanitation workers, urging them to renew their dedication to a waste-free capital. The event, held at Mukhya Mantri Jansewa Sadan, showcased Gupta's appreciation for their tireless efforts.

Gupta expressed that Delhi's ambition to remain waste-free hinges significantly on the hard work of these workers, whom she called 'Swachhata Praharis.' She assured them that the goal of a clean and hygienic city could be realized with their continuous support.

The workers, deeply moved by this recognition, expressed historical value in being so honored. Gupta pledged her commitment to upholding their dignity, marking Raksha Bandhan as a significant occasion in the quest for a better Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

