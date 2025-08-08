Left Menu

Delhi Unveils Progressive Film and Tourism Policy

The Delhi government will soon introduce a groundbreaking film and tourism policy, as announced by Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra at the India Film Festival. Aimed at establishing Delhi as a film production hub, the policy promises single-window clearances for filmmakers and comprehensive support for cultural festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is ready to launch the nation's most progressive film and tourism policy. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra revealed this development during the India Film Festival's inauguration, aiming to transform Delhi into a top destination for film production.

Mishra emphasized the festival's role in showcasing Indian cinema's cultural diversity. As part of this initiative, the government has allocated a budget for the upcoming International Film Festival in Delhi and established a single-window clearance for filmmakers.

This policy goes beyond entertainment; it's about dialogue and creativity. Mishra reiterated the government's commitment to positioning Delhi as an international hub for art and cinema, with ongoing support for major cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

