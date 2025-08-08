Delhi Unveils Progressive Film and Tourism Policy

The Delhi government is ready to launch the nation's most progressive film and tourism policy. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra revealed this development during the India Film Festival's inauguration, aiming to transform Delhi into a top destination for film production.

Mishra emphasized the festival's role in showcasing Indian cinema's cultural diversity. As part of this initiative, the government has allocated a budget for the upcoming International Film Festival in Delhi and established a single-window clearance for filmmakers.

This policy goes beyond entertainment; it's about dialogue and creativity. Mishra reiterated the government's commitment to positioning Delhi as an international hub for art and cinema, with ongoing support for major cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)