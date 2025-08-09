Diplomatic Tensions Rise as India Monitors Developments in Bangladesh
India is closely monitoring developments concerning Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat airbase. The Bangladesh Army clarified there are no current military plans for the airfield. Meanwhile, India condemned an attack on Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home, urging Bangladesh to enhance security. Cultural cooperation continues under the 1972 Cultural Cooperation Agreement.
India is keeping a watchful eye on developments surrounding the Lalmonirhat airbase in Bangladesh, as revealed in a parliamentary report. The Bangladesh Army has reportedly stated there are no immediate military plans for the site.
In response to concerns over potential Chinese influence, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized India's commitment to monitoring shifts that could impact national security. Recent vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home has also raised diplomatic concerns.
India condemned the attack, urging Bangladesh to prevent future incidents. Meanwhile, cultural ties continue under the longstanding 1972 Cultural Cooperation Agreement, promoting collaboration across various cultural disciplines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
