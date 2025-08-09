Honoring the Heroes of the Quit India Movement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to participants of the Quit India Movement on its 83rd anniversary. He highlighted their bravery and the unity they inspired in the struggle for India's freedom, initiated by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942, which led to the arrest of many Congress leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage on Saturday to the courageous individuals who participated in the Quit India Movement, marking its 83rd anniversary. He praised their bravery for igniting the spirit of patriotism, which brought countless Indians together in the fight for independence.
Modi expressed profound gratitude to those who stood under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership, acknowledging the pivotal role they played in the movement's success. Gandhi's call in 1942 for the end of British rule spurred a mass protest that saw almost all Congress leaders arrested by colonial forces.
This historic movement, led by Gandhi, became a significant cornerstone in India's journey to freedom, ultimately paving the way for the country's independence in 1947.
