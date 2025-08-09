Remembering the Quit India Movement: A Tribute to the Martyrs

In a solemn ceremony at August Kranti Maidan, individuals from diverse backgrounds, including political elites, commemorated the 83rd anniversary of the Quit India Movement. The event, which is deeply rooted in India's fight for freedom, saw leaders and citizens alike honoring the martyrs of the struggle.

Launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942, the Quit India Movement was a decisive moment in the campaign to oust British colonial rule. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Gandhi, paid their respects by offering flowers at the statue of Lokmanya Tilak in Girgaum Chowpatty and proceeded to lay a wreath at the martyrs' memorial.

Notable political figures, including NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, echoed the movement's enduring impact through social media platforms. Acknowledging the bravery of past fighters, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted that the movement embodied collective resolve and determination, urging current generations to honor their sacrifices.

