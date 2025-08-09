Vogue India Unveils Exclusive Wedding Atelier
Vogue India is launching its first Vogue Wedding Atelier, a three-day exclusive bridal showcase at Taj Palace, New Delhi, from August 8-10, 2025. The event features India’s top designers, global luxury brands, masterclasses, and immersive experiences to celebrate couture, jewellery, beauty, and heritage.
Vogue India is set to host its inaugural Vogue Wedding Atelier at the prestigious Taj Palace in New Delhi, from August 8 to 10, 2025. This exclusive, invite-only event promises a sophisticated celebration of bridal couture, jewelry, and luxury from both Indian and global designers.
Presented by HSBC India, the atelier is more than just a showcase; it's an immersive experience combining storytelling and craftsmanship. Guests will engage in intimate conversations, luxury brand exhibitions, and interactive sessions on mixology, bridal fashion, and artistry.
Top highlights include masterclasses by Dolly Jain and Anaita Shroff Adajania, along with showcases from iconic designers like Manish Malhotra and brands such as Sabyasachi and Gaurav Gupta. The event ensures a blend of elegance and opulence tailored for the discerning clientele, setting a new benchmark in the luxury wedding domain.
