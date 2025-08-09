Vogue India Unveils Exclusive Wedding Atelier

Vogue India is set to host its inaugural Vogue Wedding Atelier at the prestigious Taj Palace in New Delhi, from August 8 to 10, 2025. This exclusive, invite-only event promises a sophisticated celebration of bridal couture, jewelry, and luxury from both Indian and global designers.

Presented by HSBC India, the atelier is more than just a showcase; it's an immersive experience combining storytelling and craftsmanship. Guests will engage in intimate conversations, luxury brand exhibitions, and interactive sessions on mixology, bridal fashion, and artistry.

Top highlights include masterclasses by Dolly Jain and Anaita Shroff Adajania, along with showcases from iconic designers like Manish Malhotra and brands such as Sabyasachi and Gaurav Gupta. The event ensures a blend of elegance and opulence tailored for the discerning clientele, setting a new benchmark in the luxury wedding domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)