Left Menu

Vogue India Unveils Exclusive Wedding Atelier

Vogue India is launching its first Vogue Wedding Atelier, a three-day exclusive bridal showcase at Taj Palace, New Delhi, from August 8-10, 2025. The event features India’s top designers, global luxury brands, masterclasses, and immersive experiences to celebrate couture, jewellery, beauty, and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 11:47 IST
Vogue India Unveils Exclusive Wedding Atelier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vogue India is set to host its inaugural Vogue Wedding Atelier at the prestigious Taj Palace in New Delhi, from August 8 to 10, 2025. This exclusive, invite-only event promises a sophisticated celebration of bridal couture, jewelry, and luxury from both Indian and global designers.

Presented by HSBC India, the atelier is more than just a showcase; it's an immersive experience combining storytelling and craftsmanship. Guests will engage in intimate conversations, luxury brand exhibitions, and interactive sessions on mixology, bridal fashion, and artistry.

Top highlights include masterclasses by Dolly Jain and Anaita Shroff Adajania, along with showcases from iconic designers like Manish Malhotra and brands such as Sabyasachi and Gaurav Gupta. The event ensures a blend of elegance and opulence tailored for the discerning clientele, setting a new benchmark in the luxury wedding domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025