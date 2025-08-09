Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with School Children and Brahma Kumaris
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Raksha Bandhan at his residence with school children and members of Brahma Kumari, receiving rakhis on his wrist. The festival honors the traditional bond between siblings. Modi also extended his greetings to the nation via a message on platform X.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday at his residence. In attendance were school children and members of the spiritual organization Brahma Kumari, who tied rakhis, symbolizing sibling bonds, onto the Prime Minister's wrist.
This traditional festival is dedicated to celebrating the special relationship between brothers and sisters, where sisters tie rakhis to pray for the well-being of their brothers, and brothers offer gifts in return. This year, Modi opted to celebrate with a youthful and spiritual audience.
In addition to the personal celebration, the Prime Minister greeted the nation on this auspicious occasion through a message posted on X, expressing his joy and extending best wishes to the people of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Raksha Bandhan
- Brahma Kumari
- festival
- India
- Hindu
- school children
- greetings
- siblings
- bond
ALSO READ
NSDL's Landmark IPO: A New Era in India’s Depository Sector
Sky-High Delivery: Baby Born on Air India Express Flight
India Boosts Defence with Successful Missile Test
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Data Security Assured, Mittal Confirms
Dixon and Longcheer Embark on New Joint Venture in India: Dixtel Infocomm