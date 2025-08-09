Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with School Children and Brahma Kumaris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday at his residence. In attendance were school children and members of the spiritual organization Brahma Kumari, who tied rakhis, symbolizing sibling bonds, onto the Prime Minister's wrist.

This traditional festival is dedicated to celebrating the special relationship between brothers and sisters, where sisters tie rakhis to pray for the well-being of their brothers, and brothers offer gifts in return. This year, Modi opted to celebrate with a youthful and spiritual audience.

In addition to the personal celebration, the Prime Minister greeted the nation on this auspicious occasion through a message posted on X, expressing his joy and extending best wishes to the people of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)