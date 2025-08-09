Left Menu

Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with School Children and Brahma Kumaris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Raksha Bandhan at his residence with school children and members of Brahma Kumari, receiving rakhis on his wrist. The festival honors the traditional bond between siblings. Modi also extended his greetings to the nation via a message on platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 12:59 IST
Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with School Children and Brahma Kumaris
Raksha Bandhan
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday at his residence. In attendance were school children and members of the spiritual organization Brahma Kumari, who tied rakhis, symbolizing sibling bonds, onto the Prime Minister's wrist.

This traditional festival is dedicated to celebrating the special relationship between brothers and sisters, where sisters tie rakhis to pray for the well-being of their brothers, and brothers offer gifts in return. This year, Modi opted to celebrate with a youthful and spiritual audience.

In addition to the personal celebration, the Prime Minister greeted the nation on this auspicious occasion through a message posted on X, expressing his joy and extending best wishes to the people of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025