Celebrating Raksha Bandhan: A Timeless Bond in Telangana
The festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with joy across Telangana. Sisters tied rakhis on their brothers' wrists as a symbol of protection. Key figures, including Telangana Ministers and the Governor, participated in the celebrations, emphasizing the enduring bond between siblings.
- Country:
- India
Raksha Bandhan, celebrated across Telangana on Saturday, brought together brothers and sisters in a traditional expression of affection and protection. The festival, steeped in cultural significance, saw sisters tying rakhis on their brothers' wrists, symbolizing their long-standing bond.
Prominent leaders, including Telangana Ministers Danasari Anasuya and Konda Surekha, alongside State Women's Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharada, also took part by tying rakhis to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Their participation highlighted the festival's importance within the state.
Extending their greetings, both Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised the festival for embodying the 'timeless Indian tradition' of sibling solidarity. The Governor encouraged all to view this ritual as more than mere tradition, but as a profound act of love and protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
True Power: Revolutionizing Lightning Protection in India
UPDATE 1-AXA wins $908 million UK court ruling against Santander over protection insurance
France's highest court upholds some of Bashar Assad's legal protections, but permits future warrants
Mission Vatsalya Revamp: Transforming Child Protection Services
Nippon Paint enters into paint protection film biz