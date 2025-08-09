Celebrating Raksha Bandhan: A Timeless Bond in Telangana

Raksha Bandhan, celebrated across Telangana on Saturday, brought together brothers and sisters in a traditional expression of affection and protection. The festival, steeped in cultural significance, saw sisters tying rakhis on their brothers' wrists, symbolizing their long-standing bond.

Prominent leaders, including Telangana Ministers Danasari Anasuya and Konda Surekha, alongside State Women's Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharada, also took part by tying rakhis to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Their participation highlighted the festival's importance within the state.

Extending their greetings, both Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised the festival for embodying the 'timeless Indian tradition' of sibling solidarity. The Governor encouraged all to view this ritual as more than mere tradition, but as a profound act of love and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)