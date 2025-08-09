Left Menu

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan: A Day with Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school students and Brahma Kumari members at his residence. The event highlighted the festive bond of Raksha Bandhan, featuring students tying rakhis, praising Modi, and sharing aspirations. Modi expressed gratitude towards women empowerment, participating enthusiastically in the celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:32 IST
Celebrating Raksha Bandhan: A Day with Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a Raksha Bandhan celebration at his residence, where school students and Brahma Kumari members participated in the traditional exchange of rakhis.

The event underscored the festival's significance as a binding tradition between brothers and sisters and included students praising Modi's leadership and sharing personal aspirations.

Sharing clips of the joyous event, Modi extended his greetings on social media, expressing thanks to women for their unwavering trust and affection, underlining the essence of female empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

