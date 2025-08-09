Celebrating Raksha Bandhan: A Day with Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a Raksha Bandhan celebration at his residence, where school students and Brahma Kumari members participated in the traditional exchange of rakhis.

The event underscored the festival's significance as a binding tradition between brothers and sisters and included students praising Modi's leadership and sharing personal aspirations.

Sharing clips of the joyous event, Modi extended his greetings on social media, expressing thanks to women for their unwavering trust and affection, underlining the essence of female empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)