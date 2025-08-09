Left Menu

Centenary Tribute to Kakori Heroes: A Salute to India's Freedom Fighters

Uttar Pradesh leaders paid tribute to the revolutionaries of the Kakori Train Action on its 100th anniversary, highlighting the event as a symbol of bravery and patriotism in the Indian freedom struggle. Known for looting the British treasury in 1925, the act led to the execution of key figures by 1927.

Lucknow | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:40 IST
On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya honored the legendary freedom fighters of the Kakori Train Action, marking its centennial anniversary.

Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his admiration on social media, emphasizing the eternal inspiration drawn from these revolutionaries' courage and patriotism, while Deputy Chief Minister Maurya reiterated the event's significance in India's struggle for independence.

The Kakori Train Action, a pivotal moment in 1925 when Indian freedom fighters seized a British treasury train to fund their resistance, led to the tragic execution of leaders like Ram Prasad 'Bismil' and Ashfaqullah Khan in 1927. In a move to honor their sacrifice, the Uttar Pradesh government renamed the controversial historical event to Kakori Train Action in 2021.



How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

