Rajasthan Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Festive Fervor

Raksha Bandhan, a festival emphasizing the bond of love and protection between siblings, was celebrated with fervor across Rajasthan. Sisters adorned their brothers' wrists with rakhis, while the state came alive with traditional excitement and activity from dawn.

The Rajasthan government provided free travel for women on state buses for two days, creating a surge in travel, while North Western Railway arranged special trains to manage the festive demand. Markets in Jaipur and elsewhere were crowded as women and girls shopped for rakhis and sweets.

The festival's celebrations even reached the Raj Bhavan, where young girls from S.O.S. Balgram and the Brahmakumaris tied rakhis to Governor Haribhau Bagde. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former leaders Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje joined in the festivities, highlighting Raksha Bandhan's enduring cultural importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)