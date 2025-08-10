Masked Heist: Thieves Nab $7,000 in Rare Labubu Dolls

A band of masked thieves executed a daring heist, stealing $7,000 worth of Labubu dolls earlier this week from a store in La Puente, located 29 kilometers east of Los Angeles. The LA County Sheriff's Department confirmed the incident, which involved a stolen Toyota Tacoma later recovered by authorities.

Labubu dolls, designed by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, have grown into a highly coveted collectible item since their debut a decade ago. Toy vendor One Stop Shop, the targeted store, described feeling 'in shock' after the thieves ransacked their inventory, leaving the store trashed.

The store released surveillance footage displaying suspects in hoodies and face coverings plundering through items and leaving with the loot. They have urged the public to assist in identifying the perpetrators as the investigation continues.

