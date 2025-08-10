Salah Critiques UEFA Tribute Amid Gaza Conflict

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on Saturday criticized UEFA's tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, widely known as the "Palestinian Pele," after it omitted references to the circumstances of his death. Al-Obeid was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Salah called for clarity on his cause of death.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, UEFA honored Al-Obeid as "a talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times." Salah, however, quickly responded by asking for specifics about Al-Obeid's death and the context surrounding it.

UEFA was not immediately available for comment. Salah, a prominent figure in the Premier League and a vocal advocate for aid to Gaza, highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crises in the region. The United Nations reported over 1,000 deaths near aid sites in Gaza since May.

(With inputs from agencies.)