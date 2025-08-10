Mohan Bhagwat's Cultural Sojourn in Odisha

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to embark on a three-day trip to Odisha starting August 13. During his visit, he will meet with Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and grace an event in Cuttack.

According to senior RSS functionary Sumanta Kumar Panda, Bhagwat will arrive in Bhubaneswar on August 13 and reside at the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office located in Mancheswar. On the following day, he will be the chief guest at the Gaudiya Vaishnavism Sammilani held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

Bhagwat's itinerary also includes a visit to the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on the evening of August 14. He is scheduled to meet Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati at Gobardhan Peeth before returning from Odisha on August 15. Bhagwat's previous visit to Odisha was in May for a meeting with select RSS volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)