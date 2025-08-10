Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Technological Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited Indian technology and the Make in India initiative for the rapid success of Operation Sindoor, which showcased India's capability to dismantle terror hubs deep in Pakistan. He lauded Bengaluru's youth for their significant role in this operation during his speech at a Metro Phase-3 ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:52 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Technological Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian technology and the Make in India initiative as key factors in the success of Operation Sindoor, speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the Metro Phase-3 project.

Modi asserted this strategic operation highlighted India's enhanced military capabilities by effectively neutralizing terror hubs within Pakistan in a matter of hours, offering the world a glimpse of a new, potent India.

The Prime Minister also praised Bengaluru and its youth for their crucial contributions to the operation, further amplifying the role of homegrown innovation and expertise in national defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025