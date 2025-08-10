Operation Sindoor: India's Technological Triumph
Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited Indian technology and the Make in India initiative for the rapid success of Operation Sindoor, which showcased India's capability to dismantle terror hubs deep in Pakistan. He lauded Bengaluru's youth for their significant role in this operation during his speech at a Metro Phase-3 ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian technology and the Make in India initiative as key factors in the success of Operation Sindoor, speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the Metro Phase-3 project.
Modi asserted this strategic operation highlighted India's enhanced military capabilities by effectively neutralizing terror hubs within Pakistan in a matter of hours, offering the world a glimpse of a new, potent India.
The Prime Minister also praised Bengaluru and its youth for their crucial contributions to the operation, further amplifying the role of homegrown innovation and expertise in national defense strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
