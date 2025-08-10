Left Menu

Mahavatar Narsimha: A Cinematic Milestone in Indian Animation

The animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha', directed by Ashwin Kumar, has achieved a milestone by grossing over Rs 100 crore domestically, becoming the highest-grossing Indian animated film. Released on July 25, it is the first Hindi animated film to reach this feat and is part of a seven-part series.

'Mahavatar Narsimha', an animated marvel by Ashwin Kumar, has broken records at the box office, amassing over Rs 100 crore domestically.

Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, the film is a part of the ambitious 'Mahavatar Cinematic Universe', capturing Hindu mythology's divine avatars.

Presented in multiple languages, it signifies a breakthrough in the Indian animation industry.

