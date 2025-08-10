Mahavatar Narsimha: A Cinematic Milestone in Indian Animation

'Mahavatar Narsimha', an animated marvel by Ashwin Kumar, has broken records at the box office, amassing over Rs 100 crore domestically.

Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, the film is a part of the ambitious 'Mahavatar Cinematic Universe', capturing Hindu mythology's divine avatars.

Presented in multiple languages, it signifies a breakthrough in the Indian animation industry.