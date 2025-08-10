Mahavatar Narsimha: A Cinematic Milestone in Indian Animation
The animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha', directed by Ashwin Kumar, has achieved a milestone by grossing over Rs 100 crore domestically, becoming the highest-grossing Indian animated film. Released on July 25, it is the first Hindi animated film to reach this feat and is part of a seven-part series.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
'Mahavatar Narsimha', an animated marvel by Ashwin Kumar, has broken records at the box office, amassing over Rs 100 crore domestically.
Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, the film is a part of the ambitious 'Mahavatar Cinematic Universe', capturing Hindu mythology's divine avatars.
Presented in multiple languages, it signifies a breakthrough in the Indian animation industry.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahavatar
- Narsimha
- animated
- film
- Hindi
- Indian
- box office
- Rs 100 crore
- Hombale Films
- Kleem Productions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pahalgam terror attack after government gave forces a free hand: Gen Dwivedi.
Himanta pays tributes to Indian armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Indian firm says it shipped non-military explosives to Russia
Indian Duo Triumphs in Men's Doubles at WTT Contender
Sahil Jadhav Sparks Gold Triumph Amidst Indian Archers' Stellar Games Show