Bollywood Power Couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted Exiting Mumbai Airport

Bollywood's celebrated duo, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, were observed at Mumbai airport with their daughter Aaradhya early Sunday morning following a vacation. The family exuded joy as they faced photographers before making their way to their car. Aaradhya was seen clutching her mother's hand while Abhishek walked slightly ahead.

The 'Dhoom' star sported a casual ensemble consisting of a blue hoodie layered with a beige jacket and black pants. Meanwhile, Aishwarya chose a stylish black top paired with a matching coat and blue jeans. Aaradhya was also dressed in an all-black outfit, enhancing the duo's coordinated travel appearance. Speculations of discord between the two began circulating in July last year when Aishwarya and her daughter attended Anant Ambani's wedding sans the Bachchan family. The rest of the clan, including Amitabh, Jaya, and other members, were in attendance, sparking separation rumors that were eventually quashed following joint appearances by the couple.

Married in 2007, Abhishek and Aishwarya welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011. Professionally, Aishwarya's last project was 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2,' with no new projects announced yet. Abhishek, after his role in 'Kaalidhar Laapata,' is set to feature alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in Siddharth Anand's upcoming film 'King.' (ANI)