Breaking Barriers: 'Tanvi The Great' Inspires Autism Awareness in J&K

The film 'Tanvi The Great', directed by Anupam Kher, tells the inspiring story of Tanvi Raina, a young woman with autism who strives to achieve her late father's dream. Screened in Jammu and Kashmir, it aims to raise awareness and foster inclusion for children with special needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:40 IST
The film 'Tanvi The Great', directed by renowned filmmaker Anupam Kher, has been lauded for its powerful portrayal of a young autistic woman striving to fulfill her late father's dream. The special screening in Jammu and Kashmir gathered parents, educators, and professionals in a bid to promote autism awareness.

In a remarkable initiative, Zuvi Preschool and Daycare organized the screening at Palm Island Theatre, aiming to bring diverse communities together. Their goal was to spotlight the importance of support, inclusion, and acceptance for children with special needs, in line with the film's message.

Megha Sambyal, a parent of an autistic child, expressed heartfelt gratitude for showcasing 'Tanvi The Great'. Meanwhile, the film's star-studded cast, including Jackie Shroff and Boman Irani, added to the allure, alongside Kher playing a pivotal role as Tanvi's grandfather.

