The Soccer Star of Gaza: Suleiman al-Obeid's Legacy and Loss

Updated: 10-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:47 IST
Suleiman al-Obeid, revered as the 'Pele' of Palestinian soccer, met a tragic end this week due to an Israeli tank shell, his family stated. Obeid was a well-loved soccer figure, still playing for his local club in Gaza before his untimely death.

Obeid's widow, Doaa, now holds onto his number 10 shorts as one of the few mementos of her husband, whose career and life were deeply impacted by the ongoing conflict. The well-respected striker was only 41 when he was killed while waiting to collect food in the conflict-torn region.

The omission of the cause of Obeid's death in tributes caught the attention of international figures, such as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who publicly demanded answers. The Palestinian Football Association asserts that he was killed during an attack by the Israeli military, highlighting the intense conditions in Gaza where daily life and soccer collide amidst violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

