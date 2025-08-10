Confrontation at Vasai Event: Police and Organisers Tangle at 'Jagar Stree Shakticha'
A clash between police and organisers occurred during an event featuring influencer Kajal Hindustani at Vasai. The incident disrupted the program, leading to a heated exchange and physical scuffle. The event, aimed at promoting women's safety and empowerment, continued amidst heightened police presence.
Tensions flared at Vasai on Sunday when police and event organisers faced off during a gathering featuring social media influencer and activist Kajal Hindustani.
Controversy sparked as officers entered the venue, leading to a dispute with the organisers. Viral footage captured a scuffle between police and staff, though the program proceeded without further interruption as Hindustani continued her address.
A significant police presence remained outside the Swaminarayan temple to ensure peace, though the reason for their involvement was not disclosed. The 'Jagar Stree Shakticha' event focused on women's safety and empowerment awareness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
