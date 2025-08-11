Tragic End for Tourist: Shooting at La Perla During Bad Bunny's Residency

A 25-year-old tourist from New York, Kevin Mares, was fatally shot in the seaside town of La Perla, Puerto Rico. Police describe Mares as an innocent bystander caught in an early morning altercation near a local nightspot.

Mares was visiting Puerto Rico with friends for a series of popular concerts by Bad Bunny. The tragedy unfolded when an argument escalated, leading to shots being fired, injuring Mares and two locals, while leaving authorities scrambling for clues.

Despite a decline in crime following police interventions and a cultural image boost from music, isolated incidents like this shooting reveal La Perla's challenges in maintaining safety. The investigation remains open as police seek more information about the gunman.