Spies Without Gadgets: Redefining the Spy Drama

In a refreshing take on the spy genre, Netflix's 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' features Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja as RAW and ISI agents, respectively. The series is set in the 1970s, eschewing typical spy stereotypes for authentic portrayals of intelligence work.

Directed by Sumit Purohit, the drama begins with the 1966 plane crash of Indian scientist Homi Bhabha, delving into the rise of intelligence agencies post-1971 Indo-Pak war. Gandhi's character, Vishnu, is an Indian spy contending with Hinduja's character, Murtaza, over Pakistan's nuclear ambitions.

Both actors explored the complex moral dilemmas of their characters, highlighting spies as real people rather than superheroes. The series, produced by Bombay Fables, premieres on August 13 and includes a cast of Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

(With inputs from agencies.)