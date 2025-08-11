Left Menu

Spies Without Gadgets: Redefining the Spy Drama

Actors Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja star as conflicted RAW and ISI agents in the Netflix series 'Saare Jahan Se Accha', depicting spies as nuanced individuals. Set in the 1970s, it portrays intelligence work minus the typical swagger and gadgets. The series premieres on August 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a refreshing take on the spy genre, Netflix's 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' features Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja as RAW and ISI agents, respectively. The series is set in the 1970s, eschewing typical spy stereotypes for authentic portrayals of intelligence work.

Directed by Sumit Purohit, the drama begins with the 1966 plane crash of Indian scientist Homi Bhabha, delving into the rise of intelligence agencies post-1971 Indo-Pak war. Gandhi's character, Vishnu, is an Indian spy contending with Hinduja's character, Murtaza, over Pakistan's nuclear ambitions.

Both actors explored the complex moral dilemmas of their characters, highlighting spies as real people rather than superheroes. The series, produced by Bombay Fables, premieres on August 13 and includes a cast of Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

