Controversy Over Closure of Dadar Kabutarkhana Sparks Jain Monk's Protest
Jain monk Muni Nileshchandra Vijay threatens a hunger strike against the closure of Dadar Kabutarkhana. The decision by BMC to stop feeding pigeons for health reasons has led to religious tensions. Maharashtra's government distances itself, as legal challenges and protests continue over the contentious issue.
In Mumbai, Jain monk Muni Nileshchandra Vijay has issued a stern warning of an indefinite hunger strike, commencing August 13, in retaliation against the closure of Dadar Kabutarkhana. This decision, made to halt the practice of feeding pigeons, has stirred religious discontent among the Jain community.
Despite the Jain community's historic non-violent stance, Vijay emphasized that they are prepared to defend their faith aggressively. The controversy arises from accusations that the ban is politically motivated, with implications for upcoming elections.
The Maharashtra government spokesperson, Minister Manga Prabhat Lodha, has distanced himself from Vijay's comments. Meanwhile, security measures are heightened at the site, and the Bombay High Court has intervened to examine the public health implications, balancing them against religious rights.
