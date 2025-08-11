Left Menu

Dramatic Gorse Fire Erupts at Edinburgh's Iconic Arthur's Seat Amid Festival

A large gorse fire ignited on Arthur's Seat, a prominent landmark in Edinburgh, as the city hosted the Festival Fringe. Firefighters worked overnight to contain the blaze, which sent thick plumes of black smoke into the sky. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties.

  • United Kingdom

Firefighters faced a challenging night as a significant gorse fire erupted at Edinburgh's iconic Arthur's Seat, coinciding with the city's bustling festival season.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service swiftly responded to reports of the fire on Sunday afternoon. By Monday morning, two fire appliances remained to manage remaining hotspots, yet the cause remains undetermined.

Amid the dramatic plumes of smoke, Arthur's Seat offered its panoramic views, unscathed. This fire emerges parallel to the city's Edinburgh Festival Fringe and an Oasis concert. Notably, a similar incident occurred in 2019, requiring hours to control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

