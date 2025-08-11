Left Menu

Security Tightened for Kapil Sharma After Canadian Café Shooting

Mumbai police have ramped up security for comedian Kapil Sharma following two shooting incidents at his café in Surrey, Canada. Shots were fired at Kap's Café for the second time within a month. Authorities are investigating claims by a gang's involvement shared on social media.

The Mumbai police have intensified security measures for comedian-actor Kapil Sharma after a shooting incident at his café in Canada brought his safety into question, a senior police source revealed on Monday.

Measures have been put in place to protect Sharma, although specific details about the arrangements remain undisclosed to the public. Police are ensuring that no unforeseen events occur both locally and internationally.

The incident at Kap's Café, situated in Surrey, British Columbia, marks the second such attack since the restaurant's opening in early July. Authorities are investigating possible gang affiliations claimed in a circulating audio clip, emphasizing the need for verification of social media content.

