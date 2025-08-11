Left Menu

West Bengal's Bold Moves: From Durga Angan to Housing Reforms

The West Bengal Cabinet has approved Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s plan for a 'Durga Angan', honoring UNESCO's recognition of Durga Puja. It also relaxed home construction rules, allowing construction on smaller plots. Additionally, recruitment for 627 state positions has been sanctioned to enhance services.

The West Bengal Cabinet has approved a proposal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to establish a 'Durga Angan', a dedicated space for goddess Durga, according to Power Minister Arup Biswas. The initiative is in response to UNESCO awarding Durga Puja with the 'intangible heritage tag'. A newly formed Trust, along with the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) and the state tourism department, will oversee the project.

The Cabinet also introduced significant changes in home construction regulations, allowing the building of homes on smaller plots of land. Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim announced the policy shift that permits construction on plots as small as 500 square feet, aiming to create more housing opportunities in densely populated areas. The application process for construction will be conducted entirely online, with approvals expected within 15 days.

In addition to these plans, the Cabinet authorized the recruitment of 627 new staff members across various state departments. This includes permanent positions in the Judicial Department and additional roles in the Health Department for the SSKM Hospital and the 'E-Mobile Medical Unit' programme, boosting mobile healthcare services throughout the state.

