Forging a New Era: AI and Self-Reliance in India's Defence Strategy
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma of the Northern Command highlights opportunities for startups in AI, logistics, and space technologies. Speaking at IIM Jammu, he emphasizes the strategic implications of Operation Sindoor on India's economy and defence sector, advocating for industry-academia-defence collaboration to foster national growth and self-reliance.
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, underscored emerging opportunities for startups in AI-enabled logistics, battlefield transparency solutions, space and satellite technologies, and high-altitude mobility platforms.
Speaking at the ''Ek Shaam Shaurya aur Prakaram Ke Naam'' event, organized by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, Sharma focused on fostering future business leaders with strong nationalistic values.
His address highlighted the strategic implications of Operation Sindoor, beyond the military sphere, impacting India's economic landscape and the push for self-reliant defence strategies. Emphasizing industry–academia–defence collaboration, Sharma aimed to engage and support students, advocating cross-training programs for developing competitive advantages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- logistics
- startups
- defence
- innovation
- Satellite
- technology
- IIM Jammu
- collaboration
- self-reliance
ALSO READ
Two students of Vellore Institute of Technology, who went missing near waterfall in MP's Sehore district, found dead: Police.
AM/NS India Pioneers Sustainable Road Building with Steel Slag Technology
DTU Welcomes New Students With Emphasis on Sustainable Innovation
India's Ethanol Dilemma: Balancing Green Fuel Innovation with Economic Reality
India's Satellite Spectrum Rules to Propel Starlink and OneWeb Services