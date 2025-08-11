Forging a New Era: AI and Self-Reliance in India's Defence Strategy

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, underscored emerging opportunities for startups in AI-enabled logistics, battlefield transparency solutions, space and satellite technologies, and high-altitude mobility platforms.

Speaking at the ''Ek Shaam Shaurya aur Prakaram Ke Naam'' event, organized by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, Sharma focused on fostering future business leaders with strong nationalistic values.

His address highlighted the strategic implications of Operation Sindoor, beyond the military sphere, impacting India's economic landscape and the push for self-reliant defence strategies. Emphasizing industry–academia–defence collaboration, Sharma aimed to engage and support students, advocating cross-training programs for developing competitive advantages.

