Tragedy Strikes: Explosion at Clairton US Steel Plant

An explosion at the US Steel plant in Clairton, near Pittsburgh, resulted in one fatality and left dozens injured. Emergency responders rushed to the scene to rescue victims and provide medical attention, county officials confirmed.

The plant, located along the Monongahela River, saw black smoke spiral into the sky following the blast. The facility, central to the industry for over a century, has faced ongoing environmental concerns.

Residents have been warned about air quality risks, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman pledged support for affected steelworkers. Environmental groups demand an independent investigation into the incident, highlighting previous pollution violations by the plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)