Lori Harvey Joins Legal Drama 'Reasonable Doubt' in Game-Changing Role

Lori Harvey is set to make waves in the legal drama 'Reasonable Doubt,' produced by Onyx Collective. According to Variety, Harvey takes on the role of Chelsea, characterized as an unpredictable force with a history that complicates life for Jax, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi.

Beyond her foray into acting, Harvey is recognized as a philanthropist and the driving force behind Lori Harvey Enterprises, which includes her skincare and swimwear lines, SKN and Yevrah Swim. Her inaugural television role was in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,' a mini-series scheduled for release in 2024. 'Reasonable Doubt' will also star Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, and Joseph Sikora, with guest stars like Morris Chestnut and Rumer Willis joining in season three.

The upcoming season of 'Reasonable Doubt' follows Jax as she balances the scales of justice while coping with personal turmoil. After a dramatic season defending her best friend, Jax's involvement with a disgraced child star promises to add excitement to her legal practice and personal life.

