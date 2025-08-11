Celebrating 25 Years of 'Dhadkan': A Journey Through Music and Memories
'Dhadkan', a film featuring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Shilpa Shetty, marks its silver jubilee. Shilpa shared a nostalgic video enjoying the film's music while reminiscing its success. The movie is celebrated for its love triangle plot and timeless soundtrack by Nadeem-Shravan.
- Country:
- India
The beloved Bollywood film 'Dhadkan', starring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Shilpa Shetty, has reached a significant milestone by completing 25 years since its release. Commemorating this iconic film's silver jubilee, Shilpa indulged in some sweets while reminiscing about the movie's success.
On Monday evening, Shilpa took to Instagram to share her celebration with fans. She posted a video watching the film's popular title track on television, enjoying a traditional sweet from a Kullad. "I am getting the same feeling while eating this," she expressed at the video's conclusion.
Known for her 'binge' content, Shilpa fittingly captioned her post 'Dhadkan binge #25YearsOfDhadkan.' Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, 'Dhadkan' featured a compelling love triangle and deeply resonated with audiences at its debut. Its enduring appeal owes much to its music by Nadeem-Shravan, with hits like 'Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein' and 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood Star Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama: A Moment of Honor and Peace
MoHI Pays Tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th Birth Anniversary
Probationary IPS Officers Meet Bollywood Icon Aamir Khan
Marking a Tragic Anniversary: The 2014 Yarkand Massacre Remembered
SGPC Demands Release of 'Bandi Singhs' on Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary