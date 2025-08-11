Celebrating 25 Years of 'Dhadkan': A Journey Through Music and Memories

The beloved Bollywood film 'Dhadkan', starring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Shilpa Shetty, has reached a significant milestone by completing 25 years since its release. Commemorating this iconic film's silver jubilee, Shilpa indulged in some sweets while reminiscing about the movie's success.

On Monday evening, Shilpa took to Instagram to share her celebration with fans. She posted a video watching the film's popular title track on television, enjoying a traditional sweet from a Kullad. "I am getting the same feeling while eating this," she expressed at the video's conclusion.

Known for her 'binge' content, Shilpa fittingly captioned her post 'Dhadkan binge #25YearsOfDhadkan.' Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, 'Dhadkan' featured a compelling love triangle and deeply resonated with audiences at its debut. Its enduring appeal owes much to its music by Nadeem-Shravan, with hits like 'Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein' and 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se.'

