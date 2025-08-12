Controversy Unleashed: Protests Erupt Over Stray Dog Relocation
Animal rights activists in Delhi-NCR protested a Supreme Court order mandating relocation of stray dogs to shelters. They claim the rabies threat is exaggerated and demand strict adherence to Animal Birth Control rules. Demonstrators argue media sensationalism fueled public fear, citing low rabies death figures.
Animal rights advocates from Delhi-NCR converged at India Gate on Monday, voicing opposition to the Supreme Court's directive to relocate stray dogs to shelters within eight weeks.
The protesters disputed the accuracy of reported dog bite and rabies death figures, suggesting they sparked unnecessary panic. They advocate for strict enforcement of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, which involve the sterilization, vaccination, and release of community dogs back to their localities.
Demonstrators also criticized media sensationalism surrounding the issue, pointing to government data indicating only 54 suspected rabies deaths in 2024. They called for local collaboration to secure public safety, labeling shelter conditions 'inhumane'. Some protesters were detained by Delhi Police.
