Prachand Entertainment: Pioneering the Vertical Microdrama Revolution

Mumbai, August 2025 - Prachand Entertainment, under the leadership of Alii Khan, is revolutionizing the content industry by championing vertical microdramas. These short-form, vertical web series have garnered significant attention, with their inaugural hit 'Let Us Live In' paving the way.

As the studio expands, it plans to launch four new original microdrama series this month, marking its first foray into newer dedicated platforms beyond Instagram. Directed by rising talents Sanchit Chadha and Divith Shetty, these series are poised to elevate the standard of storytelling in this genre.

Prachand Entertainment operates through an innovative internal structure that speeds up production, allowing for the release of multiple shows monthly. As Alii Khan asserts, vertical storytelling is poised for further growth, with the studio aiming to lead this burgeoning sector with original content in multiple languages.

