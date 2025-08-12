Sebastian Stan Brings Frankenstein to Romania
Sebastian Stan will headline the film 'Frankenstein in Romania', directed by Radu Jude. The movie intertwines the legend of Frankenstein with real-life CIA operations in Romania. Jude, renowned for critical hits, collaborates with Stan after an idea that captivated the actor to portray both Frankenstein and his creation.
'Thunderbolts' star Sebastian Stan is set to headline the upcoming feature film 'Frankenstein in Romania', helmed by acclaimed Romanian director Radu Jude. The announcement was made at the Locarno Film Festival, where Jude promoted his latest film, 'Dracula'.
Jude, recognized for films like 'Aferim!' and 'I Do Not Care if We Go Down in History as Barbarians', disclosed to The Hollywood Reporter that the film will merge the fictional Frankenstein legend with the history of a secret CIA prison in Romania. The movie marks a collaboration the director and the Romanian-born actor had long discussed.
Stan will undertake the dual role of Victor Frankenstein and his monstrous creation. This new film promises a unique blend of history and horror, reflective of Jude's signature storytelling style.
