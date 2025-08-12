Dubai's Mallathon: A Cool New Way to Beat the Heat

Dubai's newest fitness sensation, the Mallathon, is redefining exercise by merging shopping and sports. This month-long initiative, organized by the Dubai Sports Council, turns nine malls, including the iconic Dubai Mall, into indoor running tracks.

Each day, these shopping centers open their doors early at 7 a.m., inviting both walkers and runners to beat the summer heat indoors. On weekends, the event transforms into a competitive spectacle with formal races of 2.5 km, 5 km, and 10 km. Participants vie for medals, prizes, and the thrill of competition.

The Mallathon arrives as Dubai endures a summer of record-breaking heat. Many locals find outdoor exercise nearly impossible, preferring indoor alternatives for fitness. Aswati Vadakkeppattu, a participant, appreciates the initiative, describing it as a wonderful solution to scorching summer evenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)