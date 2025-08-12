Left Menu

Dubai's Mallathon: A Cool New Way to Beat the Heat

Dubai's Mallathon transforms nine malls into indoor running paths during August. It offers a cool alternative to outdoor exercise amid scorching summer heat, featuring casual weekday walks and competitive weekend races. The initiative, launched by Dubai's Sports Council, aims to encourage fitness among residents despite record heat.

Dubai's Mallathon: A Cool New Way to Beat the Heat
Dubai's newest fitness sensation, the Mallathon, is redefining exercise by merging shopping and sports. This month-long initiative, organized by the Dubai Sports Council, turns nine malls, including the iconic Dubai Mall, into indoor running tracks.

Each day, these shopping centers open their doors early at 7 a.m., inviting both walkers and runners to beat the summer heat indoors. On weekends, the event transforms into a competitive spectacle with formal races of 2.5 km, 5 km, and 10 km. Participants vie for medals, prizes, and the thrill of competition.

The Mallathon arrives as Dubai endures a summer of record-breaking heat. Many locals find outdoor exercise nearly impossible, preferring indoor alternatives for fitness. Aswati Vadakkeppattu, a participant, appreciates the initiative, describing it as a wonderful solution to scorching summer evenings.

