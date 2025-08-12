Tricolour Triumph: Chhattisgarh Waqf Board's Patriotic Directive
The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board has mandated all mosques, dargahs, and madrasas to hoist the national flag on Independence Day. The directive emphasizes the flag as a symbol of honor and unity. The board aims to promote patriotism and brotherhood through this action, overseen by community leaders.
The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board has issued a directive for all mosques, dargahs, and madrasas in the state to hoist the national flag on Independence Day, August 15.
Dr. Salim Raj, the board's chairman, emphasized that the tricolour is a national symbol of pride, unrelated to any specific religion. The board's letter encourages fostering patriotism, unity, and brotherhood.
In cases where flag-hoisting is not routine, the board insists on its observance, indicating that respect for the flag transcends religious boundaries. Those who refuse to comply may be perceived as holding extremist views, according to Raj.
