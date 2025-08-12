IHCL Expands: Crossing New Milestones in Hospitality

Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) announced significant strides in its portfolio, marking plans to expand to over 550 properties. The move follows crucial agreements to acquire stakes in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality, boosting IHCL's room count to 55,000.

CEO Puneet Chhatwal highlighted the acquisitions as pivotal in cementing IHCL's Ginger brand at the forefront of India's hospitality scene. Comprising nearly 250 hotels, the brand is anticipated to double its reach to 500 within five to seven years, thereby covering 250 cities across India.

These strategic acquisitions, valued up to Rs 204 crore, are set to integrate The Clarks Hotels & Resorts into the IHCL portfolio. Brij Hospitality, with its unique leisure segment offerings, also signed onto IHCL's expanding repertoire, aligning with its future growth roadmap 'Accelerate 2030'.

