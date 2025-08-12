Left Menu

IHCL Expands: Crossing New Milestones in Hospitality

Tata Group's IHCL is set to increase its hotel portfolio to 550 properties with recent acquisitions of ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality. Positioned to lead in India's hospitality sector, the expansion aligns with its 'Accelerate 2030' roadmap, leveraging partnerships to tap India's burgeoning mid-market segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:53 IST
IHCL Expands: Crossing New Milestones in Hospitality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) announced significant strides in its portfolio, marking plans to expand to over 550 properties. The move follows crucial agreements to acquire stakes in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality, boosting IHCL's room count to 55,000.

CEO Puneet Chhatwal highlighted the acquisitions as pivotal in cementing IHCL's Ginger brand at the forefront of India's hospitality scene. Comprising nearly 250 hotels, the brand is anticipated to double its reach to 500 within five to seven years, thereby covering 250 cities across India.

These strategic acquisitions, valued up to Rs 204 crore, are set to integrate The Clarks Hotels & Resorts into the IHCL portfolio. Brij Hospitality, with its unique leisure segment offerings, also signed onto IHCL's expanding repertoire, aligning with its future growth roadmap 'Accelerate 2030'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025